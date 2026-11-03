Heavy rainfall: Which regions should residents be cautious of on November 4–5?

·123·Uzbekistan
Heavy rainfall: Which regions should residents be cautious of on November 4–5?

In Uzbekistan, a flood and mudflow risk has been declared for several foothill and mountainous regions of the republic on November 4 and 5 due to expected heavy rainfall.

Amid the sharp change in weather, responsible agencies and synoptics are urging residents living in mountainous areas, vacationers, and drivers traveling on mountain roads to strengthen personal safety measures.

List of regions where mudflow risk is expected

Due to heavy rains, a sharp rise in water levels may be observed in the mountain and foothill zones of the following regions:

  • Southern regions: Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions;

  • Central regions: Samarkand, Navoi, and Jizzakh regions;

  • Tashkent region: Bostanlyk, Akhangaran, Parkent, and other foothill districts;

  • Fergana Valley: Hilly areas of Namangan, Fergana, and Andijan regions.

Additionally, as a result of increased precipitation, there is a possibility of rainwater accumulation in low-lying areas and flooding in some settlements.

Important safety recommendations for residents and drivers

The Emergency Situations Service recommends that citizens follow these rules to reduce the risk of natural disasters:

  • Limit mountain trips: Temporarily postpone trips to mountainous areas for recreational purposes on November 4–5;

  • Clean ditches and canals: Clear water drainage paths of debris to prevent water accumulation in yards and streets;

  • Attention drivers: Do not exceed speed limits on mountain passes and steep roads, and drive carefully through slippery and water-logged areas on the roadsides.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, all relevant services have been placed on high alert.

UzhydrometMinistry of Emergency SituationsMudflow riskWeather forecast
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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