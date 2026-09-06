Fines proposed in Uzbekistan for concealing early marriages

In Uzbekistan, the introduction of administrative liability is being proposed for failing to report early marriages and pregnancies of girls under 16 to law enforcement agencies. This is stated in a draft law submitted for public discussion by the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the draft, citizens and employees who fail to report early marriages or the pregnancy of minors under 16 to internal affairs bodies and "Inson" social services centers face a proposed fine ranging from 3 to 5 times the base calculation amount (BCA).

For officials, the fine amount may be set at 5 to 10 times the BCA.

If such an offense is committed repeatedly within a year, it is envisaged to increase the fine amount to 5–10 times the BCA for citizens and employees, and up to 10–15 times the BCA for officials.

The proposed new procedure may also apply to representatives of makhallas, civil status registration offices (FHDYO), educational and medical institutions, and religious organizations. They will be required to notify authorized bodies about early marriages, the pregnancy of minors under 16, and other relevant offenses.

Importantly, these requirements are not yet current law. The draft law is undergoing public discussion and may be amended based on proposals.

Public discussion on the project will last until September 19.