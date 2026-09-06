Fines proposed in Uzbekistan for concealing early marriages

·16·Uzbekistan
Fines proposed in Uzbekistan for concealing early marriages

In Uzbekistan, the introduction of administrative liability is being proposed for failing to report early marriages and pregnancies of girls under 16 to law enforcement agencies. This is stated in a draft law submitted for public discussion by the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the draft, citizens and employees who fail to report early marriages or the pregnancy of minors under 16 to internal affairs bodies and "Inson" social services centers face a proposed fine ranging from 3 to 5 times the base calculation amount (BCA).

For officials, the fine amount may be set at 5 to 10 times the BCA.

If such an offense is committed repeatedly within a year, it is envisaged to increase the fine amount to 5–10 times the BCA for citizens and employees, and up to 10–15 times the BCA for officials.

The proposed new procedure may also apply to representatives of makhallas, civil status registration offices (FHDYO), educational and medical institutions, and religious organizations. They will be required to notify authorized bodies about early marriages, the pregnancy of minors under 16, and other relevant offenses.

Importantly, these requirements are not yet current law. The draft law is undergoing public discussion and may be amended based on proposals.

Public discussion on the project will last until September 19.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Fire at wedding ceremony leaves 22 deadFire at wedding ceremony leaves 22 deadToday, 12:25Kompany Explains Why Kane and Olise Started on the Bench After Draw Against SchalkeKompany Explains Why Kane and Olise Started on the Bench After Draw Against SchalkeToday, 08:46Director of the Migration Agency Behzod Musayev dismissedDirector of the Migration Agency Behzod Musayev dismissedYesterday, 12:03230 thousand families to be lifted out of poverty by the end of the year: The President sets strict demands for governors230 thousand families to be lifted out of poverty by the end of the year: The President sets strict demands for governorsYesterday, 11:43Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced a new system for needy familiesShavkat Mirziyoyev announced a new system for needy familiesYesterday, 11:41A new system instead of «General Medicine»: Revolutionary changes are beginning in medical educationA new system instead of «General Medicine»: Revolutionary changes are beginning in medical education04.09, 20:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?