Weather to change drastically: Regions expecting precipitation announced

·62·Uzbekistan
Weather to change drastically: Regions expecting precipitation announced

Moist and unstable air masses are actively moving into Uzbekistan from the territory of neighboring Turkmenistan. Under the influence of this atmospheric front, weather conditions in most regions of the republic will change, marking the beginning of rainy and damp days.

According to meteorologists, the moist air current will gradually spread across the regions of the republic throughout the day.

Precipitation map: Which regions are expecting rain?

Based on the movement of the atmospheric front, the weather by region will be as follows:

  • Most regions: Throughout the day, precipitation is expected in all regions of the republic (Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Navoi, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Jizzakh, and Syrdarya), with the exception of the northern regions (Karakalpakstan, Khorezm) and the Fergana Valley;

  • Fergana Valley: The moist air wave will reach the valley regions (Andijan, Namangan, Fergana) later, and precipitation is likely to occur mainly at night;

  • Mountainous and foothill areas: Due to the drop in temperature, there is a high probability of rain turning into snow and snowfall in high-altitude areas.

Attention drivers and passengers

Against the backdrop of incoming moist air masses and the possibility of snowfall in the mountains, experts urge drivers, especially those traveling through mountain passes and on long-distance routes, to increase vigilance:

  • Due to potential slippery roads and limited visibility, it is recommended to strictly observe speed limits and maintain a safe following distance.

Uzhydrometweatherprecipitationatmospheric front
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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