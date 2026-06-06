Khamenei Authorizes Pardon for Over 2,000 Prisoners

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has announced a large-scale amnesty for the first time. He issued an order to pardon more than 2,000 prisoners or reduce their sentences. This was reported by the Tasnim news agency.

It was reported that Khamenei Jr. approved the petition submitted by the head of Iran's judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei.

According to Iranian media, prisoners who have no victims or serious criminal records, have served part of their sentences, and have shown signs of rehabilitation and remorse will primarily benefit from the amnesty.

Additionally, special commissions will take into account the prisoners' age, family circumstances, and the conditions under which the crimes were committed.

It is reported that individuals convicted of espionage, crimes against the country's internal and external security, and those posing a threat to public safety are not included in this amnesty.