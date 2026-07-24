“Secret Military Chain”: The reason behind the night attacks on Wildberries warehouses revealed

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“Secret Military Chain”: The reason behind the night attacks on Wildberries warehouses revealed

On the night of July 24, huge logistics centers belonging to the largest marketplace in Russia and occupied Crimea — Wildberries — simultaneously became targets of drone strikes. Flames and black smoke rising from warehouses in the Leningrad region, Tver, and Simferopol engulfed the entire area. Why are ordinary marketplace warehouses serving civilians being destroyed one after another, and what secret did Zelensky reveal about this?

Zamin.uz has compiled the details of the night-time attacks and the real military reasons behind them.

Flames in Saint Petersburg, Tver, and Crimea: What happened at night?

According to videos released by open sources and witnesses, the heaviest blow hit the logistics center located in the Vsevolozhsk district on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg. After massive black smoke rose over the city and a series of explosions, the Wildberries management was forced to temporarily suspend the operation of the facilities.

From the Wildberries press service statement:

In Saint Petersburgthe operations of the Shushary and Utkina Zavod logistics complexes were temporarily suspended to ensure safety. Employees at the sorting center in Simferopol were urgently evacuated.”

In addition, according to the “Crimean Wind” Telegram channel, a strike on an electrical substation in the city of Sudak left residents without electricity and water supply.

10 percent loss: What is the scale of the attacks?

According to estimates by DW and Kommersant, this is not the first attack on the marketplace's infrastructure. As a result of successive strikes, the company has lost nearly 10 percent of its total logistics capacity.

Affected areas

Consequences and facility status

Leningrad Region and SPb

Logistics complex operations stopped, fire outbreaks observed

Simferopol and Tver

Warehouses damaged, staff evacuated

Elektrostal and Kotovsk

8 people killed and about 50 injured in previous strikes

Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk

Warehouses were previously severely damaged and put out of service

“Not just an ordinary warehouse”: Why did Zelensky target Wildberries specifically?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called these attacks a worthy response to Russia's strikes on civilian infrastructure. But that is not the only main reason.

Volodymyr Zelensky:

“These logistics centers are used in the supply chain for the Russian military industry to deliver components for the production of drones and navigation equipment, bypassing sanctions.”

Thus, official Kyiv claims that warehouses transporting goods for civilians have effectively been turned into a secret logistics hub serving the military-industrial complex.

Is this inside information interesting for your friends?

The theater of war is now taking place not only on the front line but also around major trade and logistics networks.

Send this urgent and important information to your friends and loved ones who follow online shopping, and to your Telegram chat immediately!

Do you think it is right for large civilian companies and marketplaces to be involved in military logistics? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

WildberriesRussiaZelenskySaint PetersburgCrimea
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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