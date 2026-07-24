Trump Imposes New Tariffs on 60 Countries: Who Is on the List?

·1.3K·World
Trump Imposes New Tariffs on 60 Countries: Who Is on the List?

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced new tariff rates of 10% and 12.5% on products imported from 60 trading partners. Washington justifies this decision by citing insufficient compliance with requirements against forced labor in global supply chains.

It is reported that the new tariffs will cover almost all U.S. imports. However, exceptions have been maintained for certain strategic goods.

New tariffs will cover 99.4% of imports

According to reports, the new tariff measures will apply to approximately 99.4% of U.S. imports.

At the same time, tariffs will not be applied to certain goods deemed essential for the economy and national security.

Exceptions include:

  • oil and gas;

  • fertilizers;

  • certain food products;

  • aircraft;

  • critical minerals;

  • goods already subject to other national security tariffs.

Which countries are subject to the 10% tariff?

A 10% import tariff has been applied to products from countries such as Argentina, Bangladesh, Great Britain, Canada, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and Pakistan.

For the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Switzerland, the total tariff burden is set at 10% to 12.5% .

A 12.5% rate has been introduced for the remaining 38 countries, including China and Vietnam.

Country Group

Tariff Rate

Argentina, Canada, India, Mexico, and others

10%

European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Switzerland

10–12.5%

China, Vietnam, and 36 other countries

12.5%

Kazakhstan's products were also included in the list

According to the new decision, a 12.5% tariff has been set for products imported from Kazakhstan.

The U.S. side states that tariff rates and exceptions were chosen as the most optimal measure to address trade practices identified during investigations.

However, there is no detailed information yet on which of Kazakhstan's export products will be most affected by the tariffs.

Washington justified the decision with forced labor

The U.S. administration stated that the main goal of the new tariffs is to strengthen the fight against the use of forced labor in global supply chains.

According to Washington's position, trading partners must exercise stronger control over compliance with labor rights in production processes.

Therefore, the tariffs are being used not only as an economic tool but also as a means to influence labor standards.

U.S. partners opposed the decision

The European Union, Australia, Brazil, Norway, and Canada have opposed the new tariffs, labeling them unjustified.

These countries are concerned that the tariffs could negatively affect trade relations, increase the price of goods, and lead to retaliatory measures.

The main question now is whether U.S. trading partners will choose the path of negotiation or introduce retaliatory tariffs against Washington's products?

Do you think the new tariffs will strengthen the fight against forced labor or further escalate global trade tensions? Leave your opinion in the comments.

United StatesDonald TrumpTrade TariffsGlobal EconomyForced Labor
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Bus with 42 passengers overturns in TurkeyBus with 42 passengers overturns in TurkeyToday, 13:25Victims of Iran School Strike Laid to RestVictims of Iran School Strike Laid to RestToday, 10:57English gymnast suffers severe injury during performanceEnglish gymnast suffers severe injury during performanceToday, 10:19Passenger buses collide in Syria: casualties reported (video)Passenger buses collide in Syria: casualties reported (video)Today, 09:57Car falls into a pit due to heavy rain in AnkaraCar falls into a pit due to heavy rain in AnkaraToday, 09:44Why Did Trump Delay the Expected Major Strike Against Iran?Why Did Trump Delay the Expected Major Strike Against Iran?Today, 08:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house
Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching