94 Schools Closed in Japan Due to a Bear

·6·World
94 Schools Closed in Japan Due to a Bear

An unexpected incident occurred in Utsunomiya, Japan. Following the appearance of a bear in the city area, local authorities tightened security measures and temporarily suspended operations at 94 elementary and junior high schools.

Reports indicate that a medium-sized black bear was first spotted near one of the city's parks. A day later, the wild animal reappeared in the city center and was captured on surveillance cameras. Videos show the bear running past two young men walking on the street.

In the following hours, the animal was spotted several times near residential areas. According to the latest information, the bear was also recorded in an industrial zone several kilometers from the city center.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, a special team consisting of police and local hunters began searching for the bear. Authorities are urging residents to be cautious, keep doors and windows securely closed, and avoid approaching the animal if encountered. Additionally, special warning vehicles are patrolling the city streets.

Experts note that in recent years, there has been a sharp increase in bears entering populated areas in Japan. Tens of thousands of such incidents have been recorded across the country this year alone.

Scientists attribute this trend to the decline of natural food sources in forests, particularly the scarcity of acorns, which are crucial for bears, as well as the decreasing population in rural areas. As a result, wild animals are increasingly approaching human habitats.

A warning sign about a bear hanging on a wooden wall.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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