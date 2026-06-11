Bill Gates answered questions regarding his ties to Epstein

·9·World
Bill Gates answered questions regarding his ties to Epstein

Microsoft founder Bill Gates testified before a US Congressional commission investigating Jeffrey Epstein's activities. The hearing is being held behind closed doors.

US House member James Comer demanded testimony from Gates after his name appeared multiple times in documents released by the Department of Justice.

According to the documents, the relationship between Gates and Epstein began in 2011 and lasted at least until the end of 2014.

According to a prepared statement, Gates intends to tell lawmakers that he never caused harm to other people.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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