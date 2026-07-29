$10 Billion FIFA Scandal: «Bribery» Accusation and 53-Day Ultimatum

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has taken an unprecedented step to implement a plan to sell part of the World Cup rights to external investors. In exchange for supporting this plan, he is promising to pay $40 million to each of the organization's 211 member football associations.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this $10 billion deal, Infantino's letter to member states, and the context of the major controversy that has arisen.

1. Decision must be made within 53 days

According to the influential The Times publication, Gianni Infantino has brought up the idea of selling the commercial and broadcasting rights of the World Cup to external investors.

If this proposal is approved, a major package worth $10 billion will take effect starting January 1, 2027. As a result, each of the 211 FIFA member associations will be able to receive $40 million.

However, member countries have been given only 53 days to decide whether to accept or reject this proposal.

2. Infantino's letter: Two choices

The head of FIFA sent a special letter to the member associations outlining his position and two alternative options for the proposal:

From Gianni Infantino's letter to member associations: «The decision to accept or reject this proposal is entirely up to you. If you wish to accept it, the $10 billion package will be implemented from January 1, 2027, marking the next phase of our shared journey. If you decide to maintain the status quo and reject this proposal, we are ready to expand the Forward program aimed at increasing funding to $2.7 billion, as previously stated. Overall, during the next cycle starting January 1, 2027, each member association can receive up to $40 million under this proposal».

3. Critics' reaction: «This is outright bribery!»

The idea of involving external investors as partners in World Cup rights has faced harsh criticism from the football community and a number of officials.

Opponents of the deal called Infantino's promise of $40 million to each country and the imposition of a 53-day deadline a «bribery» tactic aimed at buying the votes of member associations.

Key facts about FIFA's $10 billion proposal

Aspect / Measure Details Initiator Gianni Infantino (FIFA President) Project Value $10 billion package Offer to Members $40 million to each member (211 total) Decision Deadline 53 days Effective Date January 1, 2027 Alternative Option (if rejected) Expand Forward program to $2.7 billion Main Source The Times publication

The biggest financial deal in world football and the controversies surrounding it remain at the center of attention for all football fans and experts.

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How do you think Infantino's plan to sell World Cup rights to investors will impact the future of football? Is this proposal really «bribery» or an opportunity to develop football? Leave your thoughts and comments below!