$10 Billion FIFA Scandal: «Bribery» Accusation and 53-Day Ultimatum

·82·Sport
$10 Billion FIFA Scandal: «Bribery» Accusation and 53-Day Ultimatum

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has taken an unprecedented step to implement a plan to sell part of the World Cup rights to external investors. In exchange for supporting this plan, he is promising to pay $40 million to each of the organization's 211 member football associations.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this $10 billion deal, Infantino's letter to member states, and the context of the major controversy that has arisen.

1. Decision must be made within 53 days

According to the influential The Times publication, Gianni Infantino has brought up the idea of selling the commercial and broadcasting rights of the World Cup to external investors.

If this proposal is approved, a major package worth $10 billion will take effect starting January 1, 2027. As a result, each of the 211 FIFA member associations will be able to receive $40 million.

However, member countries have been given only 53 days to decide whether to accept or reject this proposal.

2. Infantino's letter: Two choices

The head of FIFA sent a special letter to the member associations outlining his position and two alternative options for the proposal:

From Gianni Infantino's letter to member associations:

«The decision to accept or reject this proposal is entirely up to you. If you wish to accept it, the $10 billion package will be implemented from January 1, 2027, marking the next phase of our shared journey.

If you decide to maintain the status quo and reject this proposal, we are ready to expand the Forward program aimed at increasing funding to $2.7 billion, as previously stated.

Overall, during the next cycle starting January 1, 2027, each member association can receive up to $40 million under this proposal».

3. Critics' reaction: «This is outright bribery!»

The idea of involving external investors as partners in World Cup rights has faced harsh criticism from the football community and a number of officials.

Opponents of the deal called Infantino's promise of $40 million to each country and the imposition of a 53-day deadline a «bribery» tactic aimed at buying the votes of member associations.

Key facts about FIFA's $10 billion proposal

Aspect / Measure

Details

Initiator

Gianni Infantino (FIFA President)

Project Value

$10 billion package

Offer to Members

$40 million to each member (211 total)

Decision Deadline

53 days

Effective Date

January 1, 2027

Alternative Option (if rejected)

Expand Forward program to $2.7 billion

Main Source

The Times publication

The biggest financial deal in world football and the controversies surrounding it remain at the center of attention for all football fans and experts.

Share this hot analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

How do you think Infantino's plan to sell World Cup rights to investors will impact the future of football? Is this proposal really «bribery» or an opportunity to develop football? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

FIFAGianni InfantinoWorld CupFootball ScandalThe Times
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansMancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansToday, 00:39Crisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamCrisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamToday, 00:36Liverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferLiverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferToday, 00:35Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Yesterday, 23:13New Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedNew Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedYesterday, 22:54Madrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriMadrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriYesterday, 22:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans