Jurriyen Timber leaves Arsenal training camp

·58·Sport
Jurriyen Timber leaves Arsenal training camp

Arsenal defender Jurriyen Timber has left the pre-season training camp in Spain and returned to London. The Dutch footballer is continuing his recovery process following a thigh injury that bothered him at the end of last season. Although this situation initially caused concern among the club's fans, according to information distributed by BBC, this trip fully complies with the player's personal rehabilitation plan. This is reported by Goal.com .

Rehabilitation plan and date of return to the team

Sources close to the club emphasize that the right-back's return to London is not a recurrence of the injury or an unexpected complication in the recovery process. This step is aimed at completing a specific phase of the player's individual rehabilitation program in the UK. The Dutch defender is expected to rejoin his teammates in Spain once the special training phase in London is concluded.

Physical fitness difficulties have persisted for the 25-year-old player since his move to Emirates Stadium. Joined the squad in July 2023 for £34 million, the player suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament knee injury in the opening round of his debut season, forcing him to miss almost a year.

Role in Mikel Arteta's project

Following a unsuccessfully started initial period, Timber became a regular first-team member throughout last season. However, towards the end of the season, an ankle injury negatively affected his playing time, causing a two-month hiatus. Nevertheless, he managed to recover and took the field against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though his latest thigh injury deprived him of the opportunity to participate in the World Cup.

Fully fit, Jurriyen Timber is considered one of the most crucial parts of Mikel Arteta's tactical system. He stands out with his defensive versatility and composure in build-up play. Having appeared in 30 matches in the English Premier League last season, the defender scored four goals and provided seven assists, making a major contribution to Arsenal winning their first title since 2004.

Currently, the player's active contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028, and he holds a central place in head coach Mikel Arteta's long-term plans. Ahead of the team's upcoming English Premier League season, Timber's full return to the squad and restoration of his optimal physical form are of vital importance to the London club.

Jurriyen TimberArsenalPremier LeagueMikel ArtetaFootball Transfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansMancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansToday, 00:39Crisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamCrisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamToday, 00:36Liverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferLiverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferToday, 00:35Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Yesterday, 23:13New Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedNew Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedYesterday, 22:54Madrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriMadrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriYesterday, 22:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans