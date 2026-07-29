Jurriyen Timber leaves Arsenal training camp

Arsenal defender Jurriyen Timber has left the pre-season training camp in Spain and returned to London. The Dutch footballer is continuing his recovery process following a thigh injury that bothered him at the end of last season. Although this situation initially caused concern among the club's fans, according to information distributed by BBC, this trip fully complies with the player's personal rehabilitation plan. This is reported by Goal.com .

Rehabilitation plan and date of return to the team

Sources close to the club emphasize that the right-back's return to London is not a recurrence of the injury or an unexpected complication in the recovery process. This step is aimed at completing a specific phase of the player's individual rehabilitation program in the UK. The Dutch defender is expected to rejoin his teammates in Spain once the special training phase in London is concluded.

Physical fitness difficulties have persisted for the 25-year-old player since his move to Emirates Stadium. Joined the squad in July 2023 for £34 million, the player suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament knee injury in the opening round of his debut season, forcing him to miss almost a year.

Role in Mikel Arteta's project

Following a unsuccessfully started initial period, Timber became a regular first-team member throughout last season. However, towards the end of the season, an ankle injury negatively affected his playing time, causing a two-month hiatus. Nevertheless, he managed to recover and took the field against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though his latest thigh injury deprived him of the opportunity to participate in the World Cup.

Fully fit, Jurriyen Timber is considered one of the most crucial parts of Mikel Arteta's tactical system. He stands out with his defensive versatility and composure in build-up play. Having appeared in 30 matches in the English Premier League last season, the defender scored four goals and provided seven assists, making a major contribution to Arsenal winning their first title since 2004.

Currently, the player's active contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028, and he holds a central place in head coach Mikel Arteta's long-term plans. Ahead of the team's upcoming English Premier League season, Timber's full return to the squad and restoration of his optimal physical form are of vital importance to the London club.