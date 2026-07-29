Sensation at Real: Rodri Could Move from City Within 24 Hours

·63·Sport
Sensation at Real: Rodri Could Move from City Within 24 Hours

Real Madrid Manchester Cityand Spain national team midfielder Rodri could complete his transfer within the next 24 hours. The Madrid club views this transfer as the main target of the summer transfer window.

Zamin.uz provides details of this sensational transfer, Florentino Pérez's approval, and information regarding the transfer fee.

1. Crucial meeting on July 30 and the 24-hour deadline

Influential Spanish AS newspaper reports that representatives of the "royal club" are deeply hopeful of reaching a final agreement on the transfer following a special meeting scheduled for July 30.

Verbal and formal negotiations between the parties have intensified, and if everything goes according to plan, the transfer is expected to be officially finalized within the next 24 hours.

2. Florentino Pérez's "green light" and a €40–50 million bid

Earlier, reports circulated that Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez had personally approved the transfer of 30-year-old experienced world-class midfielder Rodri, and that negotiations with the Manchester Citymanagement had begun.

Sources state that the Madrid giants plan to pay around €40–50 million for the Spanish footballer.

From sources close to the transfer:

"Florentino Pérez gave the green light for Rodri's transfer. Negotiations between Real and Manchester City" have entered an active phase, and Madrid officials are confident of fully closing the deal after the July 30 meeting."

Key facts regarding Rodri's potential transfer to Real Madrid

Aspect / Criterion

Details

Player

Rodri (Rodrigo Hernández, 30 years old, Spain)

Current Club

Manchester City (England)

Interested Club

Real Madrid (Spain)

Potential Transfer Fee

€40–50 million

Decisive Deadline

Within 24 hours (after the July 30 meeting)

Main Initiator

Florentino Pérez (Real President)

Main Source

AS newspaper

This sensational agreement between Real Madrid and Manchester City could become one of the biggest events of the summer transfer window.

Share this hot and analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

In your opinion, can Rodri further strengthen Real Madrid's midfield? Is it the right decision for Manchester City to let him go for €40–50 million? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

RodriReal MadridManchester CityFlorentino PérezSpain
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