Encore AI raises 30 million dollars for agents learning from customer calls

Joining the ranks of AI startups, Encore AI has raised $30 million to build voice agents that analyze customer interactions to assist sales and support teams. Led by Team8, the Series A funding round will allow the company to further develop its technology and strengthen its market position. This financial backing demonstrates the relevance of automating business processes using modern technology, according to Techcrunch.com. reports .

According to TechCrunch, founded in 2022 under the name Insait IO by CEO Dvir Ginzburg, the company initially developed recommendation software for financial advisors. Now rebranded as Encore AI, the startup has significantly expanded its system. The new platform has the ability to analyze conversations between employees and customers, determine which approaches were successful, and train AI agents based on that data.

Interaction mining technology and its benefits

Dvir Ginzburg calls this process "interaction mining". The company's platform collects call recordings, emails, and text messages, linking this data with CRM systems. Afterward, customer interactions are broken down into stages to study which part of the conversation moved the process forward or, conversely, failed. As a result, the created agents operate based on the strongest guides and experiences used by organization staff.

In an exclusive interview, Ginzburg noted that their agents can sometimes even use jokes, anecdotes, or real-life examples employed by employees, because they operate based on styles that have proven successful in real interactions. These AI agents can communicate with customers via voice or text, or act as assistants providing employees with necessary answers and tactical recommendations during conversations.

Market dynamics and competitive environment

Today, the company has over 40 major enterprise clients worldwide, the majority of which are financial institutions. According to Ginzburg, Encore AI's annual recurring revenue has increased more than fivefold compared to the seed funding round held 18 months ago, though exact figures were not disclosed.

Nevertheless, as this market is developing rapidly, major CRM providers such as Salesforce, SAP, Zoho, and HubSpot may introduce similar features into their platforms in the future. However, Ginzburg believes that simply having data is not enough, as organizations require fundamental changes to turn their historical interactions into the core foundation of AI agents.