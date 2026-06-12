Spy turtles and fish cause a stir in Chinese waters

The Chinese Ministry of State Security has stated that foreign intelligence agencies are using new types of surveillance methods in the country's maritime territories.

In a statement published on the WeChat platform on June 12, the ministry emphasized that an "invisible war" and covert intelligence activities have intensified in the seas around China.

According to the official statement, some foreign agencies are using various modern devices to collect underwater data, including animals equipped with sensors.

The ministry's report stated that data on the aquatic environment was collected via "spy turtles" and "spy fish" and transmitted in real-time via satellite. This data included water temperature, salinity levels, and ocean currents.

However, officials did not provide specific information on where these animals were obtained or who equipped them with the technology.

The Chinese side also reported that underwater beacons and special "glider" devices powered by wave motion have been detected. It is noted that these may have been used to track the movement of warships and underwater sounds.

The report notes that intelligence activity is frequently observed around the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and the Taiwan Strait.

At the same time, Chinese media reported that large cash rewards are being given to fishermen who find suspicious devices in the water.