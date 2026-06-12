World's first animal-free 'farm' opens in the Netherlands

The world's first farm specializing in lab-grown meat has begun operations in the Netherlands. Here, meat is produced not from live animals, but by cultivating cow cells in specialized bioreactors.

Experts note that the taste and texture of meat grown using this method are almost indistinguishable from traditional meat. Furthermore, the protein, fat, and carbohydrate content of the product can be controlled.

The main advantage of the project is that there is no need to slaughter animals during the meat production process. It is also expected that this technology will become cheaper than traditional livestock farming in the future.

The farm is currently operating in test mode. It is planned to be fully operational by 2028.