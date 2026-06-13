Dance with a 'Jacket on a Hanger' — a performance that amazed the audience (video)

·37·World
Dance with a 'Jacket on a Hanger' — a performance that amazed the audience (video)

The young artist who took the stage amazed the audience from the very first minute with an unusual performance. By dancing with a jacket hanging on a simple clothes hanger, he demonstrated a completely new style on stage.

As the performance continues, the jacket seems to come alive, creating the impression that there is an 'invisible partner' inside. Every movement, every turn takes the viewer on a deeper emotional journey than a simple show.

This performance stands out not only for its technical skill but also for its strong artistic concept. The artist has managed to create a unique expression about a person and their inner feelings, loneliness, and the boundaries of imagination.

This performance has also sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many praising it as an unusual and deeply meaningful piece of art.

Jacket on a Hanger
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