Elon Musk becomes the world's first trillionaire

·45·World
Elon Musk becomes the world's first trillionaire

In the world of global finance and high technology, a completely new and incredible historical page was turned yesterday. The planet's most famous and revolutionary entrepreneur, who is at the center of attention for billions of people, Elon Musk, has been officially registered as the first trillionaire in human history. This global event was primarily driven by the successful completion of the initial public offering (IPO) of his space exploration company, SpaceX. Prestigious global publications such as Forbes, Bloomberg and Reuters agencies have spread the sensational news.

This success of Musk, the founder of future-oriented projects like SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, and Neuralink, has already become the primary symbol of the modern technological era.

$75 billion that shook the stock market

SpaceX carried out one of the largest and most magnificent public stock offerings in financial history. From the very first minutes the company's securities were listed on the exchange, they became a subject of real competition among investors:

  • Initial offering price: $135 per share

  • Total net capital raised: $75 billion

  • Total company valuation at IPO: Approximately $1.77 trillion

It is noteworthy that the shares, which began trading under the ticker SPCX on the exchange, showed sharp growth rates in the very first hours, rising to a high of $150 to $166 per share.

Through the analytical table below, you can clearly see Elon Musk's financial empire and how his wealth has changed as a result of this historic deal:

Musk's capital sources

His stake in the company

Value of this asset only

Total wealth before IPO

Current historical status

SpaceX (Space project)

Approximately 42% (with super-voting rights)

Over $866 billion

$780–826 billion

World's first official trillionaire

Tesla, xAI, Neuralink

In various packages

Additional major assets

Stable annual growth

Crossed the $1 trillion threshold

The phenomenon of rapid wealth and 'paper' trillions

The incredible numbers show that Elon Musk's stake in the SpaceX corporation (including his options and super-voting shares) was valued at over $866 billion at the initial offering price alone. When this massive figure is combined with his stakes in the automotive giant Tesla and other innovative startups, the entrepreneur's total capital successfully crossed the historic $1 trillion mark. Previously, experts had estimated his wealth at around $780–826 billion before this major event.

Financial analysis: Of course, economists point out that Musk's new wealth is currently mostly 'on paper' (in numbers). This is because a large portion of his assets is temporarily locked by 'lock-up' agreements, which prohibit selling for a certain period according to major fund transaction rules.

However, despite these legal restrictions, the fact that a human being has broken the $1,000,000,000,000 virtual barrier for the first time signals that a completely new era has begun for our planet's economy.

Follow Elon Musk's new steps toward conquering space, Mars travel projects, the most sensational changes in the global financial market, and the hottest news from the world of technology with us on Zamin pages!

Elon MuskSpaceXTeslaForbesBloomberg
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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