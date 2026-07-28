A billion-dollar result: The name of the highest-grossing film of 2026 is announced

The fifth installment of "Toy Story" became the highest-grossing film at the global box office in 2026. Spanning nearly three decades of history, the franchise has maintained audience interest with its new installment.

It is reported that the film's total box office revenue exceeded 1 billion 20 million dollars. This result made it the most commercially successful film project of 2026.

In terms of earnings, the animated film has surpassed "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" and the biographical film about Michael Jackson, titled "Michael".

The adventures featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their friends have continued on the big screen since 1995. The new installment crossing the billion-dollar milestone demonstrated that interest in the franchise remains high.