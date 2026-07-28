Group engaged in sexual exploitation detained in Tashkent

During an operational event conducted in Tashkent, the activities of a criminal group operating under the guise of a spa salon and allegedly involving girls in sexual exploitation were halted. Law enforcement officers caught the suspects red-handed while they were receiving 320 dollars and 6 million 250 thousand soums.

According to preliminary investigative data, the suspects invited girls to work with promises of high salaries. Later, it was revealed that they forcibly kept them on the salon premises and coerced them into providing intimate services.

It is also noted that pressure and violence were used against girls who refused or resisted such activities. Currently, investigative actions are underway within the framework of a criminal case regarding this incident. Law enforcement agencies are working to clarify all details of the event.