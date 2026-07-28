Crown Prince of Dubai proposes changing the term "housewife"

·154·World
Crown Prince of Dubai proposes changing the term "housewife"

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum has initiated changing the term "housewife" to "builder of generations" in order to properly appreciate women's role and labor in the family.

The Prince noted that the phrase "housewife" implies a woman is merely confined to the home. Meanwhile, her most important duty consists of raising children, instilling correct values in them, and bringing up future generations of society.

Supporters of the initiative emphasize that this change will serve to higher recognize women's household labor, maternal responsibility, and contribution to societal development. In their view, such a term more deeply expresses women's role and responsibility in the family.

This proposal is also being widely discussed on social networks. While some users have supported the initiative, others emphasize that such a change is symbolic, and most importantly, women's labor should also be properly appreciated in practice.

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