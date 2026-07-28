Mbappe reveals what he will do after hanging up his boots

One of the brightest stars in world football, Real Madrid and France national team forward Kylian Mbappé has spoken openly about which field he will work in after ending his playing career and why he does not want to become a coach.

Zamin.uz presents a sensational statement featuring the famous footballer's future plans, business success, and thoughts on coaching.

1. "Being a great player does not mean being a good coach"

Mbappé emphasized that greatness on the pitch does not automatically guarantee success in coaching. He firmly stated that he will never choose the coaching profession after finishing his career.

The French star explained that many great footballers have failed to show expected results in coaching, and the reason for this is not a lack of football knowledge, but rather psychology and communication skills.

Kylian Mbappé's candid confession: "Coaching after finishing my career?! No, I definitely won't coach. Coaching is a completely different job; being a good player does not mean you can handle coaching as well. I've seen so many great players drop to an average level in coaching — this is not because they don't understand football, but because of the ability to communicate properly with each individual. Coaching is a very difficult job."

2. Business success and a joke about the presidency

Kylian Mbappé stated that in the future he will focus mainly on his business projects. In addition, he humorously responded to his relatives' suggestion and a question about politics.

Business and investments: "My businesses are doing well, I will probably pursue that field," the forward says.

Presidential ambitions: "My friends say I should run for president, but such things are not in my plans, people already dislike me enough," Mbappé added.

Key facts regarding Kylian Mbappé's statement and future plans

Aspect / Criterion Details Athlete Kylian Mbappé Position on coaching A firm "No" (Will not be a coach) Main reason Coaching is a complex field requiring psychology and communication Main future field Entrepreneurship and business projects Politics / Presidency Not in plans ("People already dislike me enough")

Kylian Mbappé's realistic and open thoughts on life after football are sparking heated discussions among millions of fans.

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Do you think Mbappé could have been a good coach in the future and can he achieve the same success in business as in football? Leave your opinion in the comments!