Rare "fire clouds" observed in the sky over France for the first time

·169·World
Rare "fire clouds" observed in the sky over France for the first time

Large-scale wildfires have been ongoing in European countries for several days. In particular, the number of evacuated residents due to major fires in France and Spain has exceeded 300,000. Experts evaluate this as one of the most extensive evacuation events in European history. This was reported by Deutsche Welle .

Visiting the crisis response center of emergency services established in connection with the largest forest fires in France, the country's President Emmanuel Macron commented on the situation. He noted that although the fires in the southwest of the country have been contained to some extent, it is not yet possible to fully control the flames around the city of Bordeaux.

AFP According to information distributed by the agency, a rare natural phenomenon — thunderstorm-associated "fire clouds" was observed for the first time in French history. Such a phenomenon had previously been recorded during massive forest fires in Australia and Canada.

"This is an absolutely unprecedented situation for France," said fire safety service representative Éric Brocardi.

Experts explain that these clouds are formed when smoke, water vapor, and ash generated by intense fires rise into the upper layers of the atmosphere, even reaching the stratosphere. Such a process can further increase the risk of lightning strikes and new fires.

Evaluating the situation, President Emmanuel Macron also emphasized, "The coming weeks will be difficult."

According to official data, fires continuing since July 22 in the area between Bordeaux and the Atlantic coast have reduced nearly 42,000 hectares of land to ash. Overall, since the beginning of this year, fires across France have destroyed 116,000 hectares of territory. As part of security measures in the country, nearly 220,000 residents have been evacuated.

Wildfires are also intensifying in neighboring Spain. The number of people relocated to safe areas in the two countries has exceeded 300,000. Rescue forces and special equipment from European Union member states are actively assisting in firefighting operations.

FranceEmmanuel MacronBordeauxSpainAustralia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Billions of People Will See Apophis Asteroid with the Naked Eye in 2029Billions of People Will See Apophis Asteroid with the Naked Eye in 2029Today, 01:06Archaeologists Discover 500,000-Year-Old Ivory HammerArchaeologists Discover 500,000-Year-Old Ivory HammerToday, 01:02SMERSH Unit Formed: New Special Detachment Starts Operation in Crimea and NovorossiyaSMERSH Unit Formed: New Special Detachment Starts Operation in Crimea and NovorossiyaToday, 00:01Kashkadaryan who joined war to escape prison returns to Uzbekistan with injuriesKashkadaryan who joined war to escape prison returns to Uzbekistan with injuriesYesterday, 23:2017-Year-Old Boy Who Jumped Off Cliff Severely Injured (Video)17-Year-Old Boy Who Jumped Off Cliff Severely Injured (Video)Yesterday, 22:39Bride Cancels Wedding and Marries Another Man on the Same DayBride Cancels Wedding and Marries Another Man on the Same DayYesterday, 22:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital