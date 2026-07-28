Rare "fire clouds" observed in the sky over France for the first time

Large-scale wildfires have been ongoing in European countries for several days. In particular, the number of evacuated residents due to major fires in France and Spain has exceeded 300,000. Experts evaluate this as one of the most extensive evacuation events in European history. This was reported by Deutsche Welle .

Visiting the crisis response center of emergency services established in connection with the largest forest fires in France, the country's President Emmanuel Macron commented on the situation. He noted that although the fires in the southwest of the country have been contained to some extent, it is not yet possible to fully control the flames around the city of Bordeaux.

AFP According to information distributed by the agency, a rare natural phenomenon — thunderstorm-associated "fire clouds" was observed for the first time in French history. Such a phenomenon had previously been recorded during massive forest fires in Australia and Canada.

"This is an absolutely unprecedented situation for France," said fire safety service representative Éric Brocardi.

Experts explain that these clouds are formed when smoke, water vapor, and ash generated by intense fires rise into the upper layers of the atmosphere, even reaching the stratosphere. Such a process can further increase the risk of lightning strikes and new fires.

Evaluating the situation, President Emmanuel Macron also emphasized, "The coming weeks will be difficult."

According to official data, fires continuing since July 22 in the area between Bordeaux and the Atlantic coast have reduced nearly 42,000 hectares of land to ash. Overall, since the beginning of this year, fires across France have destroyed 116,000 hectares of territory. As part of security measures in the country, nearly 220,000 residents have been evacuated.

Wildfires are also intensifying in neighboring Spain. The number of people relocated to safe areas in the two countries has exceeded 300,000. Rescue forces and special equipment from European Union member states are actively assisting in firefighting operations.