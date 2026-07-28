ASRock Introduces New AMD Radeon RX 9050 Graphics Card

Bringing an end to long-standing rumors in the computer technology market, a new generation of graphics adapters has been officially unveiled. According to ixbt.com, ASRock has become one of the first to introduce its custom-designed graphics card, thereby revealing its real technical specifications. During the presentation, it became known that the new device has a significantly simplified configuration compared to the initial leaks and is offered to users in an unexpected modification. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information that appeared on the manufacturer's official website, the new device is named Radeon RX 9050 Challenger . This graphics card is planned to be released to the market in two different variants at once — versions with 8 GB and 4 GB of memory. Previous analytical forecasts and leaked reports on the network assumed that this type of device would have much higher indicators, but the final result turned out a bit differently.

Technical Capabilities and Architecture

Both versions rely on the modern Navi 44 GPU based on the RDNA 4 architecture. At the same time, the devices are equipped with only 16 compute units (CUs) and 1024 FP32 streaming processors. It is noteworthy that this figure is twice as low compared to the previously announced Radeon RX 9050 XT model. Initial network sources expected the new devices to have 32 compute units.

The GPU frequency reaches up to 2600 MHz in Boost mode, while the real gaming frequency is set at 1920 MHz. Both versions of the devices use memory with a speed of 18 Gbps per second. However, the models differ significantly from each other not only in memory capacity, but also in other important memory bus indicators.

Memory and Power Characteristics

The 8 GB version of the new graphics card received a 128-bit memory bus. At the same time, it was reported that the compacted 4 GB variant is limited to just a 64-bit bus. This inevitably affects the overall bandwidth of the second version and slightly reduces its capabilities.

Clarity was also provided regarding the power supply system and external interfaces of the devices. In particular:

A single 8-pin power connector is required for both models

The video output set includes two DisplayPort 2.1a ports

The device also features a single modern HDMI 2.1b port

Currently, ASRock has not disclosed the exact price of the new Radeon RX 9050 Challenger graphics card. Also, AMD has not yet published complete information about this product on its official page. Nevertheless, the release of this device to the market is expected to open up new opportunities for mid-range PC builders.