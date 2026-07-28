Ruben Amorim Addresses Rafael Leao's Future and Transfer Rumors

·45·Sport
Ruben Amorim Addresses Rafael Leao's Future and Transfer Rumors

AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has touched upon the future of winger Rafael Leao. According to Sport Mediaset, transfer rumors surrounding the player and an official offer from Fenerbahce have been drawing public attention, but the specialist emphasized that the team's interests always come first, Goal.com reports .

Currently, the Rossoneri have arrived in Perth, Australia, for the second stage of their pre-season preparation. The team is scheduled to play a closed-door friendly match against Perth Glory. Meanwhile, Rafael Leao is expected to join the squad in Australia upon his return from the World Cup.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly put forward a total offer of up to €42 million for the player. This proposal includes an initial €5 million loan fee, an obligation to buy next summer for €35 million, and €2 million in bonuses. However, the Milan management is strictly willing to sell the player only for a straight €50 million and firmly rejects the loan option.

Financial Demands and Transfer Policy

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, speaking at a press conference, Ruben Amorim openly stated that personal situations must not interfere with team preparation. According to him, under any circumstances, the team stands above any individual football, and until the situation changes, the player will defend the club's honor.

Amorim stated the following in his remarks: "He is our player until a change occurs, the team comes first. It is not that complicated, for me the team is the most important thing. I will speak with Rafael, Goncalo Ramos, Alexis Saelemaekers, and all the players returning from the World Cup to explain what we will do."

The Italian club has already spent over €100 million in the summer transfer window, securing Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila. Therefore, Milan is in need of new funds to further strengthen the squad and maintain financial balance.

AC MilanRuben AmorimRafael LeaoFenerbahceSerie A
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