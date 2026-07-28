Beached Dolphin Dies Due to Tourists

A tragic incident involving a beached dolphin occurred on one of the beaches in Anapa, Russia. According to witnesses, instead of waiting for specialists to arrive, vacationers petted the animal, took pictures with it, and tried to push it back into the sea on their own.

Shortly after, rescuers and specialists arrived at the scene. However, by that time, it was discovered that the dolphin had died. Specialists emphasized that improper handling and excessive stress may have further worsened the animal's condition.

Following this, experts urged citizens not to touch wild marine animals, not to disturb them, and to immediately notify the relevant rescue services in such situations. In such cases, any wrong action can endanger the animal's life.