4-year-old girl falls to her death from 12th floor in India (video)

·150·World
4-year-old girl falls to her death from 12th floor in India (video)

The horrific incident in Mumbai, India, was captured by CCTV cameras. A four-year-old girl fell to her death from an open window on the balcony of a multi-story building.

According to preliminary information, while locking the apartment door, the mother left the girl on the shoe rack in the hallway for a few seconds. During this time, the girl stood up and tried to sit on the open window sill. However, she lost her balance and fell down.

Doctors promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the child to the hospital. However, due to severe injuries, it was impossible to save her life.

This tragedy is being widely discussed on social media. Experts are urging parents, especially those living in high-rise buildings, not to leave young children unattended even for a moment, and to strictly follow safety measures around windows and balconies.

IndiaMumbaiAccidentChild SafetyTragedy
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