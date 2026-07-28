An Angus bull in Samarkand region surprised many with its price!

An Angus bull put up for sale at the Kattakurgan market surprised many with its price. The seller set a price of 10 thousand dollars for it. With this sum, one can buy a new car of certain models.

Angus bulls are known for their high meat yield and rapid growth. They are also highly valued in breeding. Therefore, it is normal for purebred and well-maintained bulls to be offered at high prices in the livestock market.

The large build, weight, and appearance of the bull put up for sale attracted the attention of those who came to the market. After footage of it spread on social networks, the 10,000-dollar price sparked lively discussion.

At some foreign auctions, Angus bulls with high pedigree indicators are sold for even more. As for the bull in Kattakurgan, no information has been reported yet regarding whether a buyer has been found.