Khamenei funeral dates announced

·2·World
Khamenei funeral dates announced

The dates for the farewell ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have been officially announced. According to reports, the farewell events will take place from July 4 to July 9 of this year. This was reported by SNN.

It is reported that the ceremony will begin on July 4 at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran. Following this, mourning events and public processions are planned in the country's major cities—Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad—over several days.

The final ceremony will take place on July 9 in Mashhad. On that day, after the funeral procession, the deceased's body will be buried in the Imam Reza Shrine complex.

Ali Khamenei died on February 28 of this year as a result of an airstrike. It has been more than three months since his passing.

Following this, it was announced that his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, had been appointed to the position of Supreme Leader of Iran. It is said that he was also injured during the same attack and has rarely appeared in public since then.

These events are considered a significant turning point in Iran's political life.

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