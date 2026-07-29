Unprecedented Land Deals in Tajikistan: 133 Officials Face Criminal Liability!

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Unprecedented Land Deals in Tajikistan: 133 Officials Face Criminal Liability!

In Tajikistan large-scale corruption crimes related to the violation of land legislation and the illegal allocation of land plots have been exposed. According to the country's Prosecutor General, Habibullo Vohidzoda, in the first half of 2026, over 100 criminal cases were initiated, and 133 officials of various levels were held accountable.

Zamin.uz In Tajikistanpresents the scale of land fraud, the composition of the accused officials, and details of official statistics.

1. From Deputy Hokims to Archivists: Composition of the Accused

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Tajikistan, high-ranking representatives of public administration and local authorities directly participated in the illegal land sales and acquisition schemes.

Among the 133 officials held accountable are deputy heads (hokims) of cities and districts, representatives of land management, and architectural service employees.

From the statement of Tajikistan's Prosecutor General Habibullo Vohidzoda:

"Among them were 14 executive power employees, including seven deputy heads of cities and districts. All these individuals directly participated in the illegal seizure and distribution of land plots. Non-compliance with land legislation remains one of the main problems for our state."

2. Over 7,600 Violations: Shocking Figures from the State Committee for Geodesy

It is noted that the disorder in the use of land resources was not limited to the actions of individual officials but acquired a mass character.

According to an official report published by the State Committee for Geodesy of Tajikistan, between January and June 2026, across the country over 7,600 cases of non-compliance with land rules and legislation were identified and recorded.

Table of officials accused of land fraud in Tajikistan

Category / Position

Number of those held accountable

Land management authorities employees

52

Dehkan farm leaders and archive service employees

31

Community, village, and mahalla administration employees

29

Executive power employees (including 7 deputy hokims)

14

Architects

7

TOTAL HELD ACCOUNTABLE

133 officials

Rational and legal use of land resources, and the prevention of corruption in land transactions are extremely urgent and vital issues for our entire region.

Share this analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and business acquaintances!

In your opinion, what strict measures need to be taken to prevent such large-scale corruption and violations in the land sector? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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