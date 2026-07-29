Fire in Syrdarya: Three shops damaged

·53·Society
Fire in Syrdarya: Three shops damaged

Today, on July 29, a fire broke out in retail stores located in the Syrdarya district of the Syrdarya region. The regional Emergency Situations Department provided official information regarding the incident.

As reported, at 12:22, the "112" single dispatch service received a report about a fire in a store located on Uzbekistan Avenue, "Yoshlik" neighborhood assembly of citizens, Syrdarya district. Following this, three fire and rescue crews promptly arrived at the scene and completely extinguished the fire by 13:00.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the fire, approximately 80 square meters of the area across three adjacent shops were burned and damaged. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Currently, the causes of the fire and the amount of material damage inflicted are being determined. Investigation activities are underway at the scene by the leadership of the regional Emergency Situations Department, responsible officers, and relevant services.

SyrdaryaUzbekistanYoshlik
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