Hungary has once again blocked the opening of two crucial negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This is reported by Financial Times (FT), an influential publication.

Zamin.uz presents the situation surrounding these negotiations, the reasons behind Budapest's firm stance, and the reaction of European politicians.

1. Single Market and Economic Policy: Two clusters postponed

According to the FT, Budapest has postponed the opening of negotiations regarding the second and third clusters , which entail Ukraine's integration into the single market and the expansion of economic and social policy.

Furthermore, the Hungarian side strongly opposes granting Kyiv "accelerated membership" status.

From a statement by a Hungarian official: "Kyiv should not receive more privileged or specially favored treatment compared to Western Balkan candidates who have been struggling for years to meet European Union requirements."

2. Brussels intends to exert "political pressure" on Hungary

The publication notes that European politicians now believe that serious political pressure will be required against Hungary in order to maintain Budapest's support and push the negotiations forward.

According to EU rules, each stage of negotiations for admitting a new state requires the unanimous consent of all 27 member countries of the organization.

3. Hopes unfulfilled: Péter Magyar and Budapest's unchanging stance

Earlier, special hopes were pinned in Kyiv on improving relations and softening positions with the new Hungarian government led by Péter Magyar. However, the real situation for Ukraine has not significantly changed.

Budapest still maintains its principled position:

refuses to provide military and financial aid to Kyiv;

blocks Ukraine's accelerated EU membership.

Hungary and Ukraine's EU Accession Negotiations: Key Facts

Aspect / Criterion Details Mass Media Financial Times (FT) Blocked Clusters Cluster 2 (Single Market) and Cluster 3 (Economic and Social Policy) Hungary's Main Argument Avoiding unfairness towards Western Balkan countries EU Politicians' Plan Exerting "political pressure" on Budapest Budapest's General Position Refusal of military and financial aid, veto on fast-track membership

EU enlargement and diplomatic debates surrounding Ukraine have a direct impact on global and regional politics.

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