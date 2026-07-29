US Bans Import of Humanoid Robots from China

·43·Technology
US Bans Import of Humanoid Robots from China

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has introduced strict measures banning the import of new human and quadruped robots manufactured in China. According to ixbt.com, these restrictions also include grid-tied inverters that allow renewable energy sources and batteries to be connected to electrical grids and data center equipment. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

These restrictions show that the Donald Trump administration aims to protect the United States' AI supply chain from cyberattacks, data theft, and other risks originating from China. This policy is also intended to encourage companies to relocate manufacturing processes to the US.

National Security and Cybersecurity Threats

The FCC statement emphasizes that these devices are highly likely to introduce vulnerabilities that could undermine the American economy and national security. In particular, they may pose a serious cybersecurity threat to US critical infrastructure.

Commission Chairman Brendan Carr noted in his press release that the FCC will continue to contribute to ensuring the security of America's critical supply chains. These measures are seen as the next step toward strengthening the country's technological sovereignty.

Relations Between Parties and China's Countermeasures

The Chinese Embassy in Washington reacted strongly to this decision, stating that Beijing urges the United States to listen to the objective and rational voices of the business circles of both countries. The embassy demanded an end to slandering Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions.

The Chinese government also stated that it will take all necessary measures against any actions that cause serious harm to its interests. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Chinese companies working in the field of AI could face US sanctions for stealing American intellectual property.

USAChinaRobotsAICybersecurity
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