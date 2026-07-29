Ozodbek Nazarbekov's performance at Issyk-Kul brought a special vibe to the event (video)

The "Days of Uzbek Culture" events, organized on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan in the Issyk-Kul region of the Kyrgyz Republic on July 26–29, have successfully concluded.

As part of the cultural program, the rich cultural heritage, classical and contemporary art samples, national music and dance traditions of the Uzbek people were widely showcased. Throughout the events, numerous performances were presented that served to further strengthen cultural ties between the two fraternal peoples.

One of the most notable moments of the event was the heartfelt stage performance by Ozodbek Nazarbekov, People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Emphasizing that the unique nature of Issyk-Kul inspired him, the artist noted that he considers it a great responsibility to create works worthy of the trust and recognition of the fraternal people.