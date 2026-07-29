Real Madrid Making Mistake with Vinicius Junior Transfer

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Real Madrid Making Mistake with Vinicius Junior Transfer

Real Madrid is at risk of losing control over the situation surrounding its star player, Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward's current contract is winding down, and prolonged negotiations over a new deal have sparked intense discussion in the Spanish press. Amid this uncertainty, reports have emerged that English club Arsenal is planning to capitalize on the situation, according to Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, the club leadership's inaction regarding the contract issue is negatively impacting the team's internal atmosphere. Questions are mounting over the future of the 26-year-old winger, who is a global star and a vital part of the project. The board's failure to properly assess the situation and take decisive action in a timely manner has drawn criticism.

Harsing Criticism from Santiago Canizares

Former Real Madrid and Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Canizares harshly condemned the board's actions on Cadena COPE, calling it an unforgivable management mistake. He believes that Los Blancos are arriving late to everything, and if a new agreement cannot be reached with the player, selling him for financial gain must be a mandatory step.

Canizares stated in his interview: Real Madrid is late to everything. If it is true that a contract has not been signed with him, the club is forced to sell him. You cannot afford to lose hundreds of millions of euros by letting a player's contract run down. I believe that is ultimately what will happen. This is an unforgivable management error.

Arsenal's Interest and Transfer Market Situation

While the Madrid giants hesitate over the contract, Arsenal, one of the Premier League heavyweights, is closely monitoring the situation. It is reported that the London club, managed by Mikel Arteta, is ready to spend heavily to secure the Brazilian. If Vinicius feels unappreciated at the club, the allure of the English championship and a high salary could tempt him.

Nevertheless, the Real Madrid board remains confident it can convince the player to sign a lucrative long-term deal. However, the complexity of the situation is forcing the club to scout alternative targets. In particular, monitoring young talent Yann Diomande is seen as a potential step to eventually replace Vinicius. Even so, the coaching staff is prepared to do everything possible to keep the player in the squad.

Real MadridVinicius JuniorArsenalTransferLa Liga
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