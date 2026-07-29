Bayern Munich Want to Extend Harry Kane's Contract Until 2029

·46·Sport
Bayern Munich Want to Extend Harry Kane's Contract Until 2029

Bayern Munich are preparing for official talks to extend the current agreement with their star striker Harry Kane. According to Goal.com, the German giants plan to offer the England national team captain a new long-term contract until 2029. Despite approaching the age of 33, the experienced forward remains one of the cornerstone figures in the club's sporting project and is ready to commit his future to the Bavarians, reports Goal.com reports .

According to Sport Bild, negotiations between the parties will officially begin after the player completes his post-World Cup vacation and joins Vincent Kompany's squad in early August. Currently earning an annual salary of approximately €25 million, no salary reduction is planned for the forward despite his age, and he is expected to remain one of the club's top earners. Sporting director Max Eberl and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen will lead these negotiations for the Munich club.

International interest and the player's choice

Despite ongoing serious interest in the international transfer market, Kane prefers to continue his career in Germany. Specifically, Barcelona and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have shown interest in the experienced striker's services. However, the player himself does not wish to accept other challenges and remains fully focused on his legacy in Munich. He had preferred to postpone negotiations due to heavy season workloads and international matches.

The player's interests in the negotiations will be represented by his father, Pat, and his brother, Charlie. Bayern's management wants to secure the future of their main goalscorer as soon as possible, as his world-class reputation remains high. Kane himself intends to continue playing at a high level while maintaining his physical condition.

Role changes and future plans

One of the most interesting aspects of the upcoming contract talks relates to a potential shift in Harry Kane's responsibilities on the pitch. Approaching the latter stages of his career, the 33-year-old forward has indicated he is open to adapting his playing style to take on more playmaking and creative duties. This evolution will help him prolong his top-flight career and realize his plan to participate in the 2030 World Cup.

Since head coach Vincent Kompany favors utilizing various tactical systems, Kane dropping deeper and showcasing his exceptional passing ability will add a new dimension to the team's attacks. It is also reported that Bayern does not rule out signing another top-tier striker in future transfer windows, regardless of Kane's stay.

Harry KaneBayern MunichMunichGermanyFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansMancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansToday, 00:39Crisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamCrisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamToday, 00:36Liverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferLiverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferToday, 00:35Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Yesterday, 23:13New Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedNew Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedYesterday, 22:54Madrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriMadrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriYesterday, 22:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans