Bayern Munich Want to Extend Harry Kane's Contract Until 2029

Bayern Munich are preparing for official talks to extend the current agreement with their star striker Harry Kane. According to Goal.com, the German giants plan to offer the England national team captain a new long-term contract until 2029. Despite approaching the age of 33, the experienced forward remains one of the cornerstone figures in the club's sporting project and is ready to commit his future to the Bavarians, reports Goal.com reports .

According to Sport Bild, negotiations between the parties will officially begin after the player completes his post-World Cup vacation and joins Vincent Kompany's squad in early August. Currently earning an annual salary of approximately €25 million, no salary reduction is planned for the forward despite his age, and he is expected to remain one of the club's top earners. Sporting director Max Eberl and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen will lead these negotiations for the Munich club.

International interest and the player's choice

Despite ongoing serious interest in the international transfer market, Kane prefers to continue his career in Germany. Specifically, Barcelona and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have shown interest in the experienced striker's services. However, the player himself does not wish to accept other challenges and remains fully focused on his legacy in Munich. He had preferred to postpone negotiations due to heavy season workloads and international matches.

The player's interests in the negotiations will be represented by his father, Pat, and his brother, Charlie. Bayern's management wants to secure the future of their main goalscorer as soon as possible, as his world-class reputation remains high. Kane himself intends to continue playing at a high level while maintaining his physical condition.

Role changes and future plans

One of the most interesting aspects of the upcoming contract talks relates to a potential shift in Harry Kane's responsibilities on the pitch. Approaching the latter stages of his career, the 33-year-old forward has indicated he is open to adapting his playing style to take on more playmaking and creative duties. This evolution will help him prolong his top-flight career and realize his plan to participate in the 2030 World Cup.

Since head coach Vincent Kompany favors utilizing various tactical systems, Kane dropping deeper and showcasing his exceptional passing ability will add a new dimension to the team's attacks. It is also reported that Bayern does not rule out signing another top-tier striker in future transfer windows, regardless of Kane's stay.