Donald Trump Announces Imminent Signing of Iran Deal

The global political arena continues to witness historic developments in what is expected to be the deal of the century regarding international security and easing tensions in the Middle East. White House leader Donald Trump revealed that the long-awaited peace agreement with Iran could be formalized within the next "two to three hours." Trey Yingst, a prominent Fox News correspondent in direct contact with the American leader, announced this sensational statement to the general public.

According to Trump, this major document will initially be signed in electronic form via a modern digital system. Following that, within just one week, official representatives of both countries will meet face-to-face in "one of Europe's peaceful and safe corners" to personally seal the agreement.

“Why did Bibi do this?”: Netanyahu’s attack angered Trump

However, this historic process is not going smoothly. The White House leader admitted to having a very serious and tense telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the call, the US President questioned the Prime Minister harshly regarding the unexpected airstrikes launched by the Israeli army near Beirut.

In an exclusive interview with Israel's popular N12 channel, Donald Trump sharply criticized Netanyahu's actions, accusing him of "not acting with caution at all." In the President's view, this military strike was the main factor that delayed the agreement process between the US and Iran.

Through the following analytical table, you can familiarize yourself in detail with the political situation that has arisen between the US, Iran, and Israel, as well as the current positions of the parties:

Participant in the political process / Source Established official deadline and plan Unexpected obstacle encountered Trump's personal reaction Initial format of the agreement Official position of the Iranian side USA (Donald Trump) June 14 (Sunday) was supposed to be signed Israel's missile strike near Beirut Very angry, said there was a lack of common sense Initially in electronic form, then in person in Europe To sign the document by the deadline not ready Israel (B. Netanyahu) Acted during peace negotiations Claim of targeting Hezbollah command center Evaluated as "not cautious at all" Delayed the negotiations Negatively affected the process

Horror one hour before the signing of the agreement

In a statement to Axios, Donald Trump once again confirmed that the historic deal with Iran was intended to take place on Sunday. He did not hide that he was in a state of shock when his advisors delivered the news that Israel had launched a powerful strike on Beirut.

The American leader expressed his excitement and objections as follows: “This is simply horrible, I couldn't believe my ears! The most painful part is that this incident happened just one hour before we were to sign the agreement. Why did Bibi (Netanyahu) need to carry out this attack at this exact moment? I was very angry about this and told him openly that he no longer has the common sense to assess the situation correctly.”

Additionally, the US leader also sharply condemned Tel Aviv's military operation near the Lebanese capital on his official page on the Truth Social network. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces claim the main goal of this attack was to destroy the command headquarters of the Hezbollah movement.

Nevertheless, the situation in political circles is very complex. According to a statement released by Iran's official Fars news agency, the Tehran leadership has indicated that it is not yet fully prepared to sign a memorandum of understanding with the US within the strict and short timeframe proposed by Washington. We will continue to monitor how events unfold and whether this global agreement will bring peace.

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