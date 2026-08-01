Seven Burned Bodies Found in House, Police Investigating Cause

In southern Ecuador, in the province of Cañar, the burned bodies of seven people were found in one of the houses. This was reported by CBS News , citing country officials. It is noted that a state of emergency is in effect due to increased criminal violence in the area.

It is reported that the bodies were found on July 28 in a house in the town of La Troncal. Two of the victims had their hands and feet bound with wire, and a burned-out car was found outside the house. The victims are individuals aged 21 to 30. According to preliminary assumptions, the incident may be related to a turf war between criminal groups.

Investigators state that on the walls of the house, "Land of the Wolves" and "Wolves Active" inscriptions were left. These inscriptions may be related to "Los Lobos" ("The Wolves"), considered one of the largest drug trafficking and extortion gangs in Ecuador. This group was designated as a terrorist organization by the US in September 2025.

Experts emphasize that in recent years, Ecuador has shifted from being one of the safest countries in South America to becoming one of the main transit points for cocaine smuggling. Nearly 70 percent of the cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru is transported through Ecuador.

According to official data, over 9,200 people fell victim to violence in the country in 2025. At the same time, large-scale operations against organized crime continue with US support. However, as officials note, bloody incidents related to criminal gangs have not yet stopped.