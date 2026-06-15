Man who hasn't sat down for 5 years: Unusual vow sparks amazement

·42·World
Man who hasn't sat down for 5 years: Unusual vow sparks amazement

In India, a man named Daulat Giri Ji Maharaj is attracting attention with an unusual spiritual practice. Following the 'khada tapasya' tradition dedicated to Lord Shiva, he has been living while standing for five years without sitting down for a single moment.

This was reported by Taaza TV.

According to his vow, he must remain in this state for a total of 12 years. Proponents of this religious practice believe that such patience leads to spiritual purification.

It is reported that Maharaj not only avoids sitting but also sleeps while standing. He uses a special support device to prevent himself from falling.

However, standing for a long period has seriously affected his health. It is noted that the man's legs have swollen, changed color, and his blood circulation has worsened. Despite this, he has not abandoned his vow.

Currently, his condition is being monitored by volunteers at a local temple. They provide regular care and assist the man. To complete this practice, he must stand for another seven years.

IndiaDaulat Giri Ji MaharajShivaTaaza TV
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