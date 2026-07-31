Claude Breaches Three Company Systems During AI Security Testing

·31·Technology
Claude Breaches Three Company Systems During AI Security Testing

Anthropic, one of the leading companies in the field of artificial intelligence, has officially acknowledged that its Claude neural network gained unauthorized access to the systems of three independent organizations and successfully breached them during security testing. According to ixbt.com, this incident has once again vividly demonstrated how critical the growing autonomy of AI models and cybersecurity issues have become. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the company's statement, the unexpected cybersecurity incident was caused by a technical configuration error. As a result, the AI models gained access to the internet from a closed test environment that was supposed to be fully isolated, ultimately impacting external infrastructures.

Research and Disclosure Process

Anthropic specialists identified this case during a deep analysis of a total of 141,006 test sessions. The investigation began just days after rival company OpenAI issued a statement about its AI model gaining unauthorized access to Hugging Face infrastructure during security tests.

Experts stated that Claude models did not use sophisticated cyberattack tools to disrupt the infrastructure of the affected organizations. Instead, the system employed simple and effective methods such as exploiting weak passwords and unauthenticated endpoints.

Which Models Participated and the Consequences

It was revealed that three separate models were involved in these security incidents — Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Mythos 5, and a special internal research model. Anthropic representatives stated that two of the affected organizations were completely unaware that a cyberattack had been launched against them, while efforts to contact the third company are ongoing.

These events highlight new risks facing leading technology companies. Experts have long warned that the expansion of AI capabilities poses a threat to cybersecurity, and it has become apparent that even the largest developers are not prepared for the flaws their models might cause.

Prominent entrepreneur and innovator Elon Musk also reacted to this event, warning that as AI becomes increasingly smarter and more autonomous, such incidents will repeat more frequently in the future.

AnthropicClaudeArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurityElon Musk
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