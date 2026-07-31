“I have completely stopped my career in cinema” - Unexpected decision from Ahad Qayum! (video)

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“I have completely stopped my career in cinema” - Unexpected decision from Ahad Qayum! (video)

Ahad Qayum, who has been active in poetry, cinema, and TV series, announced an unexpected decision regarding his career. In a video published on social media, the creator stated that he will no longer work in the film industry.

According to him, he currently has several health-related issues. For this reason, he needs the help of experienced and qualified doctors. Ahad Qayum added that his loved ones, including his parents, are only now learning about this.

The creator thanked the Uzbek people, his friends, and fans who have accompanied him over the past 25 years. Asking everyone to take care of themselves, he expressed that he will miss them.

"Our path ends here. Do not forget me," Ahad Qayum specifically emphasized that this message should not be perceived as a PR stunt.

Ahad Qayum
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