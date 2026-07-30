The sharp and critical video message addressed to RF President Vladimir Putin by 26-year-old talented Russian actor Alexey Yarmushchik caused a real information explosion in the Russian segment of the internet. After the viral video gained millions of views within a few hours, the actor unexpectedly retracted his words.

Zamin.uz analyzes the details of this sensational event, the actor's original motives, and interesting aspects related to his work at Sergey Bezrukov's theater.

1. Bursting the information bubble: The fiery speech in the first video

On the morning of July 28, 2026, Alexey Yarmushchik posted a video on his Instagram page containing a direct appeal to Vladimir Putin. In it, the actor, representing the Zoomer generation, expressed his political views openly and very emotionally.

The most sensational points in Yarmushchik's message:

"Putin is not my president": Repeating this thought several times, the actor emphasized that he and his peers do not want to see Putin as president.

"Crimea is not ours": He openly expressed his disagreement with Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Peer fear: The actor said that his generation is afraid of the current government, but harbors inner discontent. He cited Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov) supporting the government only against foreign agents as an example.

Fatigue from propaganda: Yarmushchik stated that he does not want to watch state television, preferring blocked services like Instagram.

Notable fact: Within two days, this video was viewed more than one and a half million times and over 65 thousand people liked the post.

2. Unexpected turn: The "repentance" video two hours later

While the first video was going viral, Alexey Yarmushchik published another message a few hours later. In the second video, his tone and thoughts were completely opposite to the first one.

The actor explained his change of mind as follows:

His mother's words: He stated that his mother told him he understood nothing about politics and that Putin had "done a lot" for the country.

The "kindness" of opponents: The actor said that after reading the negative comments on his first video, he was amazed by people writing with "kindness." This "kindness" was the reason for changing his mind.

"Love" for the government: In the second video, Yarmushchik said: "I already love the government too, I already respect... Vladimir Vladimirovich."

3. Fear of consequences and mobilization: What are the real reasons?

In an interview with the publication "Ostorozhno, novosti", the actor revealed the true reasons for his actions. Although he called the first video "an attempt to burst the information bubble," he admitted that he was "of course, afraid" of the consequences.

"I am 26 years old. All my peers are scared. I am the only person who mentioned Putin's last name. The others are in some kind of fear," he said.

The factor that prompted the appeal: According to the actor, rumors about the start of a new wave of mobilization in Russia worried him very much. "For a young guy like me, this is one of the strongest anxieties," he said.

Alexey Yarmushchik's work and departure from Sergey Bezrukov's theater

Before his political activism, Alexey Yarmushchik worked at the Moscow Oblast Drama Theater led by Sergey Bezrukov. Since Bezrukov is known as a trusted representative of Putin, Yarmushchik's work in this theater and his subsequent criticism of Putin is a particularly interesting aspect.

The actor resigned from the theater in June 2026. He cited the following reasons for this:

Very low salary. Treating actors "like property." Violation of psychological boundaries and humiliation of dignity.

Table of basic information

Parameter / Information Details Subject Alexey Yarmushchik (26-year-old Russian actor) First video (July 28) Critiqued Putin, said Crimea is "not ours" Viral metrics 1.5M+ views, 65k+ likes (in 2 days) Second video (Two hours later) Said he loves the government and respects Putin Original reason (Interview) Bursting the information bubble and fear of mobilization Former workplace Moscow Oblast Drama Theater (Artistic Director: Sergey Bezrukov) Reason for leaving the theater Low salary, viewing as property, psychological pressure

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In your opinion, which of the two videos reflects the actor's true feelings closer? Why did he change his mind two hours later? Leave your thoughts and guesses in the comments!