UK to restrict social media for children under 16

·1·World
UK to restrict social media for children under 16

The UK government has decided to restrict social media access for children under 16.

The new regulation is expected to come into effect in the spring of 2027. Restrictions will apply to platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and X.

Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal will not be included in the ban.

Social media platforms will be required to implement age verification mechanisms to prevent children from opening accounts.

Additionally, further restrictions will be imposed on online games and certain internet services to ensure child safety.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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