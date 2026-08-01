Efficiency of Solar Cells Increased in China: Efficiency Reached 29.7 Percent

·20·Technology
Efficiency of Solar Cells Increased in China: Efficiency Reached 29.7 Percent

Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have created a new generation tandem solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 29.71 percent. According to ixbt.com, this new development not only achieved high performance, but also helped solve the issue of durability, which is one of the main problems of traditional batteries. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The innovative structure presented by the experts combines two different photovoltaic elements. The upper layer of the device is made of perovskite, which effectively absorbs the high-energy part of the solar spectrum, while the lower layer works on the basis of CIGS. This layer successfully converts the lower-energy light passing through the upper layer into electrical energy.

Innovative solution to the durability problem

To date, the main obstacle to the mass production and practical implementation of perovskite batteries has been their low stability. Over time, microdefects appear in the material structure, which reduces energy conversion efficiency and shortens the lifespan of the elements.

Chinese researchers found a unique solution to this problem. At the stage of forming perovskite crystals, they added a sulfur-based organic compound — bis(2-pyridylmethyl) sulfide. This special additive binds with lead ions, reduces the number of structural defects, and protects the material from degradation under the influence of sunlight.

Test results and prospects

Laboratory tests fully confirmed the high efficiency of the new approach in practice. While the upper perovskite photovoltaic cell showed an efficiency of 22.21 percent, the overall tandem construction efficiency reached 29.71 percent.

Also, the long-term durability stage of the tests yielded high results. Even after 2000 hours of continuous operation, the solar cell managed to retain more than 91 percent of its initial efficiency.

Although this technology is currently only available in laboratory conditions, scientists believe it clearly demonstrates that the era of industrial application of highly efficient and long-lasting solar batteries is approaching.

Solar BatteryPerovskiteChinese Academy of SciencesTechnologyNew Development
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