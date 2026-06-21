Terrifying Staircase in China Shakes Tourists

One of the most terrifying yet amazing places in China's Hunan province is this staircase that feels as if it is suspended in the sky. Located in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, this path consists of 278 steps and several thin ropes.

Its total length is 168 meters. The most frightening part is the cliff nearly 1.5 kilometers deep below. When strong winds blow, the structure vibrates slightly, putting every tourist's courage to a serious test.

While many tourists move by gripping the safety ropes tightly, some are forced to crawl up due to fear. Crossing this path can sometimes take several hours.

However, a convenient option is available for those who lack the heart for it. The famous Bailong Elevator, located in the area, is one of the highest outdoor elevators in the world, taking tourists to a mountain peak 330 meters high in just two minutes. The elevator is listed in the Guinness World Records as the tallest outdoor lift in the world.

This place continues to attract world travelers not only with its beautiful landscapes but also with its adrenaline-filled and exciting challenges.