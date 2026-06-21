The Four-Legged Woman: A Surprising Historical Fact

Yes, this photo is real. The woman in it is an absolutely real person. Josephine Mertl Corbin was born in the USA in 1868 and is considered one of the most famous people born with a rare anomaly in medical history called "dipygus".

In this condition, the pelvis and legs develop in a twin-like manner. As a result, Corbin was born with four legs. Her two smaller middle legs actually belonged to an underdeveloped twin, and she moved primarily using her two stronger outer legs.

Due to her unusual appearance, Mertl Corbin gained great fame by performing in famous circus shows. Despite this, she lived a normal life: she married and gave birth to five healthy children.

She passed away in 1928 at the age of 59. This photo is not a product of artificial intelligence, but a genuine historical archive photograph from that era.