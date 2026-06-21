Train with Uzbekistan Flag in New York Amazes Many (Video)

·66·World
Train with Uzbekistan Flag in New York Amazes Many (Video)

Videos are spreading widely on social networks showing one of the New York City subway trains decorated with an Uzbekistan theme.

The footage shows decorations in the colors of the national symbols and the state flag of Uzbekistan — blue, white, and green — on the exterior of the train.

This unusual design caught the attention of internet users and sparked many positive reactions.

In particular, Uzbeks living abroad are writing that seeing their country's flag in New York, one of the world's most famous cities, brought them special pride and joy.

Various comments are being left on social media regarding this scene. Many view it as another vivid manifestation of Uzbekistan's prestige and recognition in the international arena.

UzbekistanNew York
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