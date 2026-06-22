816 Million Dollar Cocaine Haul: Record Seizure in Australia

The Australian Federal Police seized the largest shipment of cocaine in the country's history in the Londerderry area near Sydney.

According to official reports, a total of 2.7 tonnes of cocaine were found in plastic containers hidden under the false floors of three shipping containers.

Experts estimate the black market value of the seized narcotics to be approximately 816 million US dollars, representing about 3 million single doses.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested during the operation. They are charged with the illegal importation and possession of large quantities of narcotics.

Investigation data indicates that the cocaine entered Australia via North Queensland and was subsequently transported to Sydney.

This operation was carried out as part of the special investigation 'Operation Minjiang,' which has so far resulted in the seizure of over 3 tonnes of various narcotics.