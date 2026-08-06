Anthropic May Raise Another $36 Billion for AI Infrastructure

Anthropic, one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, is preparing for another massive funding round to expand its computing capacity. According to information reported by Bloomberg, major investment firm Blackstone has begun preliminary talks to create a second $36 billion debt package to finance Google Tensor processors. The deal highlights the enormous scale reached by spending on AI technology development. Ixbt.com reports .

Since the talks are still at an early stage, the final size, structure, and list of participants may change. However, the new funding package is expected to logically follow an approximately $35 billion deal announced two months ago. Under the previous agreement, the funds were directed toward the long-term lease of Google computing infrastructure at five large data centers operated by Anthropic.

AI Financed as Infrastructure

According to the Financial Times, the previous agreement was arranged through a special-purpose vehicle (SPV). This structure purchased computing equipment based on Google TPU with a capacity of approximately 1 gigavatt, while Anthropic obtained it through a long-term lease. This approach allows the software developer to avoid purchasing expensive equipment upfront and makes it possible to finance AI infrastructure like a major power facility.

Experts say this structure is becoming an entirely new financial mechanism for the high-tech market. The vast computing capacity required to train and operate AI models is now being financed like large power plants, through long-term debt instruments and a dedicated asset class.

Prospects for the Potential Deal

At this stage, the parties are discussing only preliminary matters, and there is no indication that a final agreement has been signed or that new chips have been ordered. Representatives of Blackstone, Anthropic, Google, and Apollo also declined to comment on Bloomberg's inquiries about the reported financial plans.

If the new $36 billion deal is successfully completed, it would become one of the largest infrastructure transactions in the history of the AI industry. The agreement would be a key factor shaping how computing capacity supply and financing mechanisms develop in the market in the future.