Juventus on the transfer market: What does the team lack?

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Juventus on the transfer market: What does the team lack?

With three and a half weeks remaining before the transfer window closes, Juventus has clear gaps in its large 28-man squad. The club’s management is conducting an in-depth analysis of every line and working to address shortcomings in both quality and quantity. According to ixbt.com, although the Turin club has added several new players during the summer transfer window, many issues still await resolution. Goal.com reports .

A look at the club’s activity during the summer transfer window shows that several new players have joined the squad. The arrivals include Genoa forward Ekhator, Roma defender Celik, Bayer Leverkusen forward Alajbegovic and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kolo Muani. At the same time, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic left the club as free agents, while Openda joined Lyon. Rouhi, Pedro Felipe, Adzic and Joao Mario have also moved to other teams.

Goalkeeping and defensive problems

The squad has three goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Mattia Perin and Pinsoglio. However, the fact that Perin and Pinsoglio have only one year left on their contracts, while first-choice goalkeeper Di Gregorio has failed to fully earn head coach Spalletti’s trust, has become a serious headache. The search for a suitable replacement for Di Gregorio remains open, as the main targets, Alisson and Dibu Martinez, have slipped away. As a last resort, the club is reportedly considering a loan move for Japanese goalkeeper Suzuki from Paris Saint-Germain.

Although the defense does not appear to have a shortage of players, there are still plenty of questions over its quality. Changes are needed to make the defensive unit better suited to coach Spalletti’s tactical demands. For example, Bologna defender Lucumi could fit the team’s style better than Gatti, as he is accustomed to playing higher up the pitch and building attacks from the back, while Gatti is more useful in a low block and in one-on-one duels.

Midfield difficulties and transfer priorities

Juventus play in a 4-2-3-1 formation and have an excessive number of central midfielders—seven in total. Locatelli, Khephren Thuram and McKennie are considered virtually untouchable, while the club is ready to consider offers for Koopmeiners and Miretti. The futures of the two Brazilian players are also uncertain, although it cannot be ruled out that one of them could unexpectedly remain at the club.

For years, the team has lacked a true regista, and the issue remains unresolved. Although the squad is large, its players have yet to reach the level of Andrea Pirlo or Miralem Pjanic in that role. The Turin club is expected to continue working during the remainder of the transfer window to strengthen these and other positions.

JuventusTransfer MarketSerie AFootballLuciano Spalletti
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