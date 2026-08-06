New Financial Features for Parents Introduced in Google Wallet

·49·Technology
New Financial Features for Parents Introduced in Google Wallet

Google has introduced a new feature that allows parents to set up a secure balance for children under 18. According to ixbt.com, the update can help young people develop healthy financial habits while giving parents a convenient way to monitor their children’s spending. Techcrunch.com reports it.

This new feature gives parents full control over their children’s spending. Adults can set daily spending limits, monitor transaction histories and choose to receive notifications whenever a purchase is made.

Security and Temporary Restrictions

If a child’s device is lost or their safety is at risk, parents can immediately lock or unlock the account. They can also activate a special “spending timeout” feature to temporarily pause spending at any time.

This feature puts Google Wallet on a par with competing financial tools, including the Apple Cash Family system. Apple’s service also allows parents to send money to their children, track spending and manage financial controls.

At the same time, the technology giant is intensifying competition with startups such as FamZoo and Greenlight. These startups specialize in teaching children financial literacy through prepaid debit card systems.

Digital Payments Without a Bank Account

Children can make contactless payments at any location that accepts Google Pay using Android smartphones or Wear OS smartwatches. The company views the new feature as a way for young people to manage their own money without opening a separate bank account.

For now, the update is being rolled out gradually only in the United States. It remains unclear when and under what timeline Google will launch the feature in other regions.

This development is a logical continuation of a policy announced last year. According to the published information, with parental consent, children could not only make digital payments but also use supported passes such as tickets, library cards and gift cards through Google Wallet.

Google WalletTechnologyMobile PaymentsFinancial LiteracyAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US Spent $4 Billion to Cancel Offshore Wind Farm ProjectsUS Spent $4 Billion to Cancel Offshore Wind Farm ProjectsToday, 20:24SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched