New Financial Features for Parents Introduced in Google Wallet

Google has introduced a new feature that allows parents to set up a secure balance for children under 18. According to ixbt.com, the update can help young people develop healthy financial habits while giving parents a convenient way to monitor their children’s spending. Techcrunch.com reports it.

This new feature gives parents full control over their children’s spending. Adults can set daily spending limits, monitor transaction histories and choose to receive notifications whenever a purchase is made.

Security and Temporary Restrictions

If a child’s device is lost or their safety is at risk, parents can immediately lock or unlock the account. They can also activate a special “spending timeout” feature to temporarily pause spending at any time.

This feature puts Google Wallet on a par with competing financial tools, including the Apple Cash Family system. Apple’s service also allows parents to send money to their children, track spending and manage financial controls.

At the same time, the technology giant is intensifying competition with startups such as FamZoo and Greenlight. These startups specialize in teaching children financial literacy through prepaid debit card systems.

Digital Payments Without a Bank Account

Children can make contactless payments at any location that accepts Google Pay using Android smartphones or Wear OS smartwatches. The company views the new feature as a way for young people to manage their own money without opening a separate bank account.

For now, the update is being rolled out gradually only in the United States. It remains unclear when and under what timeline Google will launch the feature in other regions.

This development is a logical continuation of a policy announced last year. According to the published information, with parental consent, children could not only make digital payments but also use supported passes such as tickets, library cards and gift cards through Google Wallet.