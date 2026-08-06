Gigabyte Tests a New 12VHPWR Solution in RTX 50 Infinity Graphics Cards

Gigabyte, one of the leaders in the computer hardware market, has begun using its own solution to address overheating issues with the widely discussed 12VHPWR power connector in its next-generation GeForce RTX 50 Infinity graphics card lineup. According to the first leaked photos, the manufacturer has installed this potentially dangerous component directly inside a thick aluminum block, making it an integral part of the overall cooling system. This was reported by Ixbt.com in a report.

In recent years, 12VHPWR connectors used in high-power graphics accelerators have frequently drawn attention because they can melt when insufficiently secured or exposed to heavy loads. As experts from PC Games Hardware noted, Gigabyte engineers intend to reduce temperatures at the connection point with this design approach. However, upcoming full-scale tests will show whether the aluminum barrier can provide sufficient protection against overheating in critical situations.

Additional Safety Measures

Alongside the innovative cooling block, the engineers have also modified the power connector’s placement. According to Ixbt.com, this component is not soldered directly to the main PCB in the conventional manner. Instead, the connector has been moved to a separate small PCB, which is connected to the main board by a reinforced cable.

This engineering solution could play an important role in minimizing the consequences of potential thermal damage and short circuits. Even if the connector overheats and fails, the main and more expensive graphics card PCB should remain almost completely undamaged, since the adverse effects would be confined to the separate small module.

An Interesting Detail and the RTX 5090 Model

Nevertheless, specialists have questions because this new technological approach has not been applied uniformly across all models. In particular, it was found that the GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity graphics card, the most powerful flagship model in the lineup, lacks these protective features.

In fact, the RTX 5090 is known to consume as much as 550–600 W during demanding workloads and gaming, and to burn out more frequently than other cards in the current generation. Experts and users are seeking clarification on why the flagship, which requires the most power and generates the most heat, was not equipped with similar additional protection elements. Gigabyte representatives have not yet provided an official comment, but test results for compact models and new mid-range devices are expected to be published soon.